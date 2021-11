Drop shot of the day

Round two espresso photos. This is the very beginning of a espresso shot. Every pull is unique as I prepare it manually- dose, tamping, etc. My goal is to get a double within 25 to 28 seconds. I roasted the coffee too.



I noticed my twin macro flash is not recycling fast enough :( Had a lot of black stills due to the flash not firing. Not sure if the capacitors within are getting old.



Enjoy your day. I will check photos later.