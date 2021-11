Practicing for Christmas day - Quad Shots

Last espresso shot for a while. I have two machines which are almost identical but one is very old. It still works. On Christmas day everyone wants pumpkin spice lattes and it's difficult to stay up with a one machine, so I double up with two machines. So today was a test to see if all works. All seems to work but the older machine (closest in the photo) is temperamental.



Enjoy your Turkey.