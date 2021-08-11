Sign up
1 / 365
Dog staring at Dog- Up close!
Macro shot using a 50mm Sony Macro lens. In the pupil you can see our other dog.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
MacroShots
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
11th August 2021 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dog
,
macro
,
pet
,
challenge
,
macro-animalbits
