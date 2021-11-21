Previous
Suburban Path by sonyguy
11 / 365

Suburban Path

This path I found while cycling this AM. It is nestled between two home in the middle of suburbia. I took out one of the homes. The fog allowed the home at the end of the path to be invisible which I through was cool
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Brian

@sonyguy
Brian
Photo Details

