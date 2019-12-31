Sign up
1 / 365
NewYearsEve
Spent New Years in the store this year. As much as I would like to be with my family and friends, I can't help but be thankful I'm back working in this store 💙💛
2020 will be great!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Sophie Anne
@sophie93anne
31st December 2019
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N970U
Taken
31st December 2019 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#newyear
,
#newyearseve
