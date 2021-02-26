Previous
silver birch by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
10 / 365

silver birch

no photoshop - the light on the trunk was brilliant when I walked past this afternoon, What a day!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Sophie

@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
Photo Details

