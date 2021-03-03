Previous
Dull by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
15 / 365

Dull

Still in month one and struggling to photograph something every day. Today’s excitement was showing electricity company my meter was broken!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Sophie

@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
