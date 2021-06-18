Previous
Rain damage by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
Rain damage

The rain has been so heavy the rose petals are struggling to stay on the flower.
Had great run until my shoes were waterlogged!
18th June 2021

Sophie

@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
