Rain damaged by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
125 / 365

Rain damaged

rain damaged delphiniums from Regent's Park. Perks of being a volunteer gardener!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Sophie

@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
