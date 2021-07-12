Sign up
144 / 365
Leak, like an open tap
Yup, still looks a disaster in black and white. Builder now 3 weeks late. Rain doesn’t wait! And what a storm we have had. Watering can positioned to catch rain (not 100% successful). Aarrrgh
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
0
Sophie
@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
144
photos
15
followers
16
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th July 2021 6:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Neil
ace
Fingers crossed the rain stops
July 12th, 2021
Sophie
Certainly doing that! Checking weather map constantly!
July 12th, 2021
