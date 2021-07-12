Previous
Leak, like an open tap by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
Leak, like an open tap

Yup, still looks a disaster in black and white. Builder now 3 weeks late. Rain doesn’t wait! And what a storm we have had. Watering can positioned to catch rain (not 100% successful). Aarrrgh
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Sophie

Neil ace
Fingers crossed the rain stops
July 12th, 2021  
Sophie
Certainly doing that! Checking weather map constantly!
July 12th, 2021  
