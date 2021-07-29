Previous
Little bench by sophiejolowiczicloudcom
159 / 365

Little bench

At the back if a grotty side garden, fence broken, no grass, rubbish to one side, I saw this pretty bench in the dappled light.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Sophie

@sophiejolowiczicloudcom
