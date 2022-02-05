Previous
Heart of the lighthouse by sousasarie84
29 / 365

Heart of the lighthouse

I climbed 177 steps to the top of the Pensacola Lighthouse (a working lighthouse). This is a shot of the inside of the "first-order fresnel" light.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Sarah W.

@sousasarie84
Photo Details

