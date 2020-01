If at first you don't succeed...

To make a very long story somewhat short, this shot of this beautiful Mourning Cloak Butterfly took forever to get.

After circling around me multiple times, It would light and sit still but not spread its wings.

Eventually, I gave up and started to leave the park but my obsession to get a "good" shot took over and I stopped, looked back, and lo and behold, this is what I saw. Finally! ...Definitely worth the effort!