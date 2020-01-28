Previous
"Go fly a Kite(s)!" by soylentgreenpics
"Go fly a Kite(s)!"

From a million miles away--I saw 2 "somethings" in this tree, zoomed in, and saw this pair of Kites.
A nice surprise.
Taken at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo, Ca.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

JT Simpson

JT Simpson
