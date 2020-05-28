Previous
"Made it by the skin of its teeth"... by soylentgreenpics
87 / 365

Thought this was pretty cool. Looks like a snake had shed its skin as it was going down into this hole.
Taken at El Chorro Regional Park, SLO, Ca.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

JT Simpson

@soylentgreenpics
