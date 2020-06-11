Previous
Nesting Pacific Slope Flycatcher... by soylentgreenpics
Nesting Pacific Slope Flycatcher...

I thoroughly enjoyed watching this Flycatcher fly back and forth into its nest which was only about 7 ft. off the ground in this tree trunk.
Arroyo Grande, Ca.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

JT Simpson

Kerri Michaels ace
great capture fav
June 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What wonderful camouflaging
June 12th, 2020  
