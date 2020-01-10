Previous
Hawk on the Down Low... by soylentgreenpics
58 / 365

Hawk on the Down Low...

I was walking very briskly to get a shot at a Kite that was sitting atop a fence post way up ahead and I almost stumbled upon this regal Hawk.
Fortunately, he didn't move for quite awhile.
Taken at Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo, Ca.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

JT Simpson

ace
@soylentgreenpics
