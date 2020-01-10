Sign up
58 / 365
Hawk on the Down Low...
I was walking very briskly to get a shot at a Kite that was sitting atop a fence post way up ahead and I almost stumbled upon this regal Hawk.
Fortunately, he didn't move for quite awhile.
Taken at Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo, Ca.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
JT Simpson
@soylentgreenpics
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-3
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
10th January 2020 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
