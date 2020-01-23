Previous
The Leaves have left... by soylentgreenpics
59 / 365

The Leaves have left...

This leafless tree only served to highlight the vivid color of this beautiful Townsend's Warbler.
Taken at Biddle Regional Park, Arroyo Grande, Ca.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

JT Simpson

@soylentgreenpics
Milanie ace
All the better to see that beautiful bird
January 24th, 2020  
