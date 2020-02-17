Previous
Next
Spring is in the air... by soylentgreenpics
247 / 365

Spring is in the air...

It's still February, but Spring is in the air on the Central Coast of Ca.
I loved the intersecting contrails in this shot.
Taken at Arroyo Grande, Ca.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

JT Simpson

ace
@soylentgreenpics
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise