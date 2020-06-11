Previous
Pacific Slope Flycatcher... by soylentgreenpics
258 / 365

Pacific Slope Flycatcher...

This species of Flycatcher is one of my favorite Birds.
Arroyo Grande, Ca.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

JT Simpson

@soylentgreenpics
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful background to make him stand out
June 12th, 2020  
