"Look! Up in the sky!!! ... "It's a gigantic flying Beluga Whale!"
No need to panic! This is actually the world's largest military transport plane, the USAF C-5.
This might even be the newer version, the
C-5M Super Galaxy with the wing lights on (which I didn't even see until I cropped the photo).
I was out in the backyard and saw this big dude flying towards the house and I ran in and grabbed my camera.
Despite its size, this plane was whisper quiet as it flew over head.
Even though I served in the USAF, I had to research this plane to get a proper ID.