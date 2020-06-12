"Look! Up in the sky!!! ... "It's a gigantic flying Beluga Whale!"

No need to panic! This is actually the world's largest military transport plane, the USAF C-5.

This might even be the newer version, the

C-5M Super Galaxy with the wing lights on (which I didn't even see until I cropped the photo).

I was out in the backyard and saw this big dude flying towards the house and I ran in and grabbed my camera.

Despite its size, this plane was whisper quiet as it flew over head.

Even though I served in the USAF, I had to research this plane to get a proper ID.

