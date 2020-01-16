Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 428
LlightDusting
Thank you for the visit
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
1
0
Bobby D
ace
@space319
Hi everyone I just finished up my first year on the site. Below are some of my thoughts regarding my first year being a part of...
437
photos
58
followers
107
following
117% complete
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
11th January 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
field
,
plants
Shutterbug
ace
Nice contrast of the grass with the snow. Must be warming up since it’s dripping.
January 20th, 2020
