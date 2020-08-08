Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 508
CapitalSOOC
Thinking that I really need to take the time to look back and evaluate previous shots. This is an old SOOC shot from when I was first starting this hobby. Wondering what it would look like with a little post work.
Thanks for the visit
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bobby D
ace
@space319
Hi everyone I just finished up my first year on the site. Below are some of my thoughts regarding my first year being a part of...
518
photos
62
followers
102
following
139% complete
View this month »
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th April 2017 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
state-capital
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close