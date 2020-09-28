Sign up
Photo 535
2TheLetter
Nothing fancy
Just a quick shot, to get back on track.
Thanks for the visit
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
0
0
Bobby D
ace
@space319
Hi everyone I just finished up my first year on the site. Below are some of my thoughts regarding my first year being a part of...
544
photos
71
followers
107
following
146% complete
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
28th September 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
letters
,
keypad
