Previous
Next
ProjectShot by space319
Photo 545

ProjectShot

Working on a project.
Not sure about this look.
Still debating, if I like this look.
Thanks for the visit
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Bobby D

ace
@space319
Hi everyone I just finished up my first year on the site. Below are some of my thoughts regarding my first year being a part of...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Great texture
October 13th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful b&w. I like the look. If anything maybe a little more breathing room on the top, but I really like the frame effect. Is it Arches NP?
October 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise