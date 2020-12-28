Previous
Next
Time2Reflect by space319
Photo 580

Time2Reflect

Now that all of the hustle and bustle of Christmas has concluded. Time to reflect upon this last year, and a good time to make a list of some needed adjustments.
Thanks for the visit
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Bobby D

ace
@space319
Hi everyone I just finished up my first year on the site. Below are some of my thoughts regarding my first year being a part of...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise