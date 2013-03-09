Previous
kitty. by spair
kitty.

This is one of my original photos from 2013. This was our sweet Alley. She has since passed away. She was the most kind animal. I loved this up close shot of her face.
Susan

Hello! I believe I was involved in this program around 2012 and 2013. I loved this community. I have gotten so busy with...
