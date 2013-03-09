Sign up
kitty.
This is one of my original photos from 2013. This was our sweet Alley. She has since passed away. She was the most kind animal. I loved this up close shot of her face.
9th March 2013
9th Mar 13
Susan
ace
@spair
Hello! I believe I was involved in this program around 2012 and 2013. I loved this community. I have gotten so busy with...
Album
The others
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
9th March 2013 3:34am
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
kitty
,
2013
