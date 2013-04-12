Sign up
6 / 365
fishing grandmaw
This photo is of my MIL fishing. I liked this as a memory. I like that you can see the circles in the water where she cast her bait, and I like the light and shadow.
12th April 2013
12th Apr 13
Susan
ace
@spair
Hello! I believe I was involved in this program around 2012 and 2013. I loved this community. I have gotten so busy with...
Album
The others
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
12th April 2013 11:33pm
Tags
b&w
,
hat
,
blackandwhite
,
fishing
