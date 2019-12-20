Sign up
Photo 576
Bind Up Their Wounds
My entry for the current album cover challenge, found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42902/join-in-the-fun-album-cover-challenge-112-begins-today
Artist: Frumosu (a commune in Romania)
Title: Bind Up Their Wounds
Quote (from one year ago today): May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds. - Barack Obama
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
732
photos
23
followers
29
following
157% complete
View this month »
Tags
albumcoverchallenge112
Lesley
ace
Haha very good!
December 20th, 2019
