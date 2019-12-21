Previous
Whoops! by spanishliz
Photo 577

Whoops!

Must remember NOT to try to catch freshly printed photos as they shoot out of the printer! Other than one mishap, have had success printing pics to go with neighbours' Christmas cards, which I'll hand deliver tomorrow.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Liz Milne

