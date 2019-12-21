Sign up
Photo 577
Must remember NOT to try to catch freshly printed photos as they shoot out of the printer! Other than one mishap, have had success printing pics to go with neighbours' Christmas cards, which I'll hand deliver tomorrow.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
photo
,
cat
,
print
,
ink
,
finger
