Photo 583
Christmas Cards
I've been playing around with DIY filters for the new technique challenge, but I'm not happy with any of those yet, so here are the cards I made to give family members on Christmas Day.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
card
,
christmas card
,
dec19words
