Previous
Next
Photo 587
Winter's Return
The weather has been a bit odd today, mild start then some sleety snow, rain, ice you name it. I'm staying in!
Photo taken out window with a bit of saran wrap over the lens (for the DIY filter challenge) but I don't think it did anything...
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
746
photos
24
followers
30
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
31st December 2019 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
technique101
Liz Milne
ace
Hmm, maybe softened it a bit.
January 1st, 2020
