Winter's Return by spanishliz
Photo 587

Winter's Return

The weather has been a bit odd today, mild start then some sleety snow, rain, ice you name it. I'm staying in!
Photo taken out window with a bit of saran wrap over the lens (for the DIY filter challenge) but I don't think it did anything...
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne ace
Hmm, maybe softened it a bit.
January 1st, 2020  
