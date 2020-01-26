Previous
Wishing for Better Weather by spanishliz
Wishing for Better Weather

@jacqbb I liked your idea so much I've started early! Monochrome captures my "Blah" feeling about the January weather very well.

26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Lesley ace
Fab selfie. I fully agree about the weather. It’s felt like a very long winter hasn’t it?
January 26th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
@tinley23 It has, it certainly has.
January 26th, 2020  
