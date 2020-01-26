Sign up
Photo 613
Wishing for Better Weather
@jacqbb
I liked your idea so much I've started early! Monochrome captures my "Blah" feeling about the January weather very well.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
2
2
365
FinePix XP60
26th January 2020 5:29pm
Tags
monochrome
selfie
bw-selfie
Lesley
ace
Fab selfie. I fully agree about the weather. It’s felt like a very long winter hasn’t it?
January 26th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@tinley23
It has, it certainly has.
January 26th, 2020
