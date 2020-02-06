Sign up
Photo 624
Waiting for the Bus
It was cold and bleak. In fact, I reset the camera to take a colour photo after this one and can barely tell the difference! Brrr!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
trees
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
JackieR
ace
Bbbbbrrrrr, really shows bleakness
February 6th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Bleak is indeed a good word for this scene!
February 6th, 2020
