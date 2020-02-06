Previous
Next
Waiting for the Bus by spanishliz
Photo 624

Waiting for the Bus

It was cold and bleak. In fact, I reset the camera to take a colour photo after this one and can barely tell the difference! Brrr!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Bbbbbrrrrr, really shows bleakness
February 6th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Bleak is indeed a good word for this scene!
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise