Green Selfie by spanishliz
Photo 659

Green Selfie

I feel like I'm a few days early for all this green! Today's cap represents an animal welfare group in the town in Spain where I used to live. It does great work finding homes for abandoned animals.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
