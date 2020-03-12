Sign up
Green Selfie
I feel like I'm a few days early for all this green! Today's cap represents an animal welfare group in the town in Spain where I used to live. It does great work finding homes for abandoned animals.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th March 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
selfie
,
pom2020
,
rainbow2020
