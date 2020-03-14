Sign up
Photo 661
Purple (ish) Selfie
The hat looks more purple in person, and oddly enough, only the hat shows purple when I use the "selective colour - purple" option on my camera (the T-shirt shows when I use the blue option). Anyway, this is what I have for today...
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
912
photos
28
followers
36
following
181% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th March 2020 10:30am
Tags
selfie
pom2020
rainbow2020
