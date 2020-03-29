Sign up
Photo 676
Pink Truck
Our recycling trucks are usually blue, and the garbage trucks are green and white, so I just had to snap a photo of this pink vehicle when I spotted it a few weeks ago!
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th March 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
truck
,
rainbow2020
