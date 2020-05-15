Sign up
Photo 723
Dinner
Half spuds, half meat pie ;)
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1062
photos
29
followers
39
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
15th May 2020 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
potato
,
mayhalf20
