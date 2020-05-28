Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 736
Another "Stay at Home" Day
During these days of not straying far from home, the remote control and television have become very important to me. On screen is yet another talk show, though I've been more likely to watch old movies ;)
28th May 2020
28th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1090
photos
29
followers
39
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Latest from all albums
147
733
734
148
149
735
150
736
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
28th May 2020 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
hand
,
remote
,
remote control
,
television
,
stay at home
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close