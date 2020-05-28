Previous
Another "Stay at Home" Day by spanishliz
Photo 736

Another "Stay at Home" Day

During these days of not straying far from home, the remote control and television have become very important to me. On screen is yet another talk show, though I've been more likely to watch old movies ;)
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
