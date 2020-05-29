Previous
On a Postcard from Belarus by spanishliz
Photo 737

On a Postcard from Belarus

I'm spoiled for choice of postage stamps for the new macro challenge, as I used to belong to a postcard exchange, and have examples of stamps from many different countries on these.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
