On a Postcard from Belarus
I'm spoiled for choice of postage stamps for the new macro challenge, as I used to belong to a postcard exchange, and have examples of stamps from many different countries on these.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
29th May 2020 7:43am
Tags
hockey
,
stamps
,
ice hockey
,
raccoon
,
postage stamps
,
macro-stamps
