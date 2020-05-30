Previous
Waiting Patiently by spanishliz
Photo 738

Waiting Patiently

She's waiting for me to come upstairs from the basement (where it is nice and cool), to the kitchen to feed her.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
she looks quite kitteny here
May 30th, 2020  
