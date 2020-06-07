Sign up
Photo 746
Robin
Hops around my yard driving Precious (who is watching from inside) crazy!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
7th June 2020 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
robin
,
30dayswild2020
