Previous
Next
Flowers or Weeds? by spanishliz
Photo 761

Flowers or Weeds?

There are always a lot of insects buzzing about these, but I have no idea what they are. They are all over my garden, and I like the look of them.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise