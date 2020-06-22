Sign up
Photo 761
Flowers or Weeds?
There are always a lot of insects buzzing about these, but I have no idea what they are. They are all over my garden, and I like the look of them.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
2
365
FinePix XP60
22nd June 2020 1:28pm
Tags
flowers
,
weeds
,
garden
,
30dayswild2020
