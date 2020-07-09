Sign up
Photo 778
Go Hang a Salami, I'm a Lasagna Hog
Some of these palindromes are challenging! For this I'm drawing on a photo from May, of my brother-in-law's delicious lasagna, delivered to me during lockdown by my dear sister. Yum!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1189
photos
31
followers
41
following
213% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
27th May 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
lasagna
,
jul20words
,
gohangasalamiimalasagnahog
