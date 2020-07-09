Previous
Next
Go Hang a Salami, I'm a Lasagna Hog by spanishliz
Photo 778

Go Hang a Salami, I'm a Lasagna Hog

Some of these palindromes are challenging! For this I'm drawing on a photo from May, of my brother-in-law's delicious lasagna, delivered to me during lockdown by my dear sister. Yum!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise