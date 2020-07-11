Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 780
Bib
Precious is modelling her new harness, which looks a bit like a bib (today's palindrome).
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
cat
,
pet
,
bib
,
jul20words
,
harnes
