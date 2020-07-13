Previous
Swap/Paws by spanishliz
Photo 782

Swap/Paws

Would I swap paws with Precious? Not sure, hers are definitely cuter, but mine have those handy things called thumbs...

Poor girl, I woke her from a nap so I could take this to use for today's palindrome. Sweetie just purred and posed for me ;)
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Liz Milne

bruni ace
I feel your love for your Precious!!!
July 13th, 2020  
