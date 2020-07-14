Previous
Next
Kayak by spanishliz
Photo 783

Kayak

I had to dip into my archives for today's palindrome, as they stopped people from kayaking on this stretch of the river shortly afterwards.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great shot!
July 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise