Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 783
Kayak
I had to dip into my archives for today's palindrome, as they stopped people from kayaking on this stretch of the river shortly afterwards.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1204
photos
31
followers
41
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Latest from all albums
781
186
195
196
187
782
197
783
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
16th April 2008 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
river
,
kayak
,
jul20words
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
July 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close