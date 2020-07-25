Sign up
Photo 794
Eve
My Great Aunt Eve, that is, a lovely lady who was always cheerful, in spite of failing eyesight in the last years of her life. She wore those dark glasses even indoors.
I'm posting late in the day, as I knew I wanted to use Auntie Eve for today's palindrome, but had to find and scan this photo (and 30 others) from c.1985 before I could post :)
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1243
photos
32
followers
42
following
217% complete
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
197
206
198
207
793
199
794
208
Tags
family
,
aunt
,
jul20words
