Previous
Next
Eve by spanishliz
Photo 794

Eve

My Great Aunt Eve, that is, a lovely lady who was always cheerful, in spite of failing eyesight in the last years of her life. She wore those dark glasses even indoors.

I'm posting late in the day, as I knew I wanted to use Auntie Eve for today's palindrome, but had to find and scan this photo (and 30 others) from c.1985 before I could post :)
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise