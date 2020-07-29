Previous
Tot by spanishliz
Photo 798

Tot

By at least one definition I've found, a three year old counts as a "tot" (today's palindrome). I'm about three in this photo, enjoying posing for my Mum on a nice snowy front yard.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Liz Milne

