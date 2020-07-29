Sign up
Photo 798
Tot
By at least one definition I've found, a three year old counts as a "tot" (today's palindrome). I'm about three in this photo, enjoying posing for my Mum on a nice snowy front yard.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
black and white
,
child
,
shovel
,
tot
,
jul20words
