Photo 803
C is for Candid Capture
... of a Cat! My friend's cat Daisy was staring out the window at something whilst we had coffee on the terrace. Counting the reflection to make this "abstract" too :)
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd August 2020 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
cat
,
aug20words
,
abstractaug20
